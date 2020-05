ROCKFORD (WREX) — With races all around the world being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, RPS 205 is going with a virtual format for its 7th annual 2.05 Run. The race raises money for RPS 205 athletic programs.

Runners can run any 2.05 mile course of their choosing. Then they can submit their results on a website to see how they rank. Runners can run the race anytime from now until June 12.

For information on how to sign up, click here.