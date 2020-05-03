Temperatures return to Early April for the new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine returned to the Stateline this evening to bake the region in warm, seasonable temperatures. Sunday's highs have made it into the lower 70's cross the area. Sadly, a potent cold front will slide into the Stateline to take away the fairly warmer weather.

POTENT COLD FRONT

A rather aggressive cold front will be move-in later this evening to provide us with the first dose of cooler weather. Areas impacted by the front have seen temperature drops of nearly 20°F. All due to the gusty northeasterly winds up to 25 mph. In addition, this transition has mainly occurred within the first hour of it's passing. However, the biggest impact will be felt tonight as low temperatures fall into the upper 30's. However, cloud cover will hold back until Monday morning, but our fronts set up Monday to be unseasonably chilly.

WEEKDAY SHOWERS

As temperatures hanging out in the upper 50's on Monday, cloud cover will build in as the day wears on. We will stay relatively dry during this period as a dry layer hangs out just above the surface. However, the chance for showers will not remain zero for long. A better opportunity for showers will arrive by Tuesday as a short-wave from an Alberta-clipper like a system pushes southward toward us.

Showers are on the way to the Stateline for Tuesday.

COOLING DOWN

Temperatures also take a tumble starting Monday, and we spend much of next week between 5 and 15 degrees below average. This kind of weather is a lot more like early April, but it looks like May will have it's taste.

A trough digging in from Canada helps keep colder air around long-term.

We may keep the cooler weather around long-term, or at least through the middle of the month. A trough digs in from Canada, causing colder air to spill in. A ridge out west prevents any new weather systems from kicking the trough out, so the colder pattern stays in place for a little while.