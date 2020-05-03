River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* until Sunday May 10.
* At 1030 AM Sunday the stage was 10.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 10.6 feet by
Monday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
* Impact…At 10.5 feet…Low-lying sections of Cornish Park are
inundated in Algonquin.
&&