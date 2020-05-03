Mask stolen from lion statue outside Chicago’s Art Institute

CHICAGO (AP) — Somebody apparently needed a really big protective mask. A large mask was apparently stolen hours after it was attached to the face of one of the iconic lion statues in front of Chicago's Art Institute.



Police say the Art Institute reported that a security guard saw two men take the mask off the lion on Thursday night, hours after it was put there as a reminder of the new statewide mandate that requires people wear masks during the coronavirus crisis.



A new mask has since been put on the lion and workers attached that mask and the one on the other lion at the entrance of the art institute with hard-to-cut cables.