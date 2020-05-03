 Skip to Content

JHU: More than 1.1M people have recovered from COVID-19 across the world

9:02 am Top Stories

(WREX) — The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 across the world is more than 1 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 7:32 a.m. Sunday, 1,101,375 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The U.S. leads the countries in terms of recovery numbers, with 175,382 people having recovered.

The U.S. also leads the world in number of confirmed cases of the virus, 1,133,069 cases. Worldwide, there's 3,449,986 cases of the virus.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content