JHU: More than 1.1M people have recovered from COVID-19 across the world

(WREX) — The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 across the world is more than 1 million.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 7:32 a.m. Sunday, 1,101,375 people have recovered from the coronavirus.



The U.S. leads the countries in terms of recovery numbers, with 175,382 people having recovered.



The U.S. also leads the world in number of confirmed cases of the virus, 1,133,069 cases. Worldwide, there's 3,449,986 cases of the virus.