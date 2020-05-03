Illinois reports 2,994 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 63 more deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the state has 2,994 new cases of the coronavirus across the state in the last 24 hours, including 63 more deaths.

The IDPH says there is now 61,499 cases, including 2,618 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of the cases range from younger than one year old to older than 100 years.

Within the last 24 hours, laboratories also processed 19,417 specimens. That brings the total up to 319,313.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.