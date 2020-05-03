Beloved Church’s in person church service causes mixed emotions

LENA (WREX) — A Lena church defies the executive order of J.B. Pritzker and holds services in person on Sunday.

The pastor there says it's their constitutional right.

"The first amendment is already defined, and it is that the government in anyway hinder, hamper or make a law against the free exercise of religion," said Pastor Stephen Cassell.

Church goers made their way to beloved church in Lena the first time since the state wide stay at home order has been extended.

Roughly 100 people attended the church, even though the governors order only allows churches to have up to 10 people for services.

People were seen walking in with masks and the church says it handed out masks and hand sanitizer inside.

13 WREX asked if we could go inside to see the service but the church did not allow it.

It however says it made people sit 6 feet apart with the exclusion of families.

The pastor of the church says he wanted to host the in person service because online services are just simply not the same.

"For the last four weeks, we have been doing it the way other churches have been doing it and you cannot minister to a persons heart and provide for their spiritual needs and the needs of their soul by being electronically distanced, you just can't do it," said Cassell.

While the service drew in people who have been waiting to get back in the sanctuary, it also upset others who say there are others ways people can praise the lord.

"Let's just face it, we are being a lot safer than the other public places. I can go to the Walmart and it would be much more crowded than I am in there. And if groceries are essential, people are Christians, that is essential too," said Bill Dietz.

"There is so many things you can do to pray. You can pray online, you know in someones back yard if you are six feet apart with a certain amount of people. I get it, I believe in God. But I also believe in keeping my family friends, neighborhood, community safe," said Gwen Peitte.

During Sunday's daily press conference, Governor J.B. Pritzker said a restraining order filed by the church has been denied.

He went on to say that while he understand people may want to worship together, they need to do it safely.

"This is temporary. People need to understand, especially faith leaders, keeping your parishioners safe is the most important thing you can do. Your leadership matters here. We are not stopping you from praying, we are not stopping you from connecting with your parishioner, what we are doing to do is stop the spread of this invisible killer," said Prizker.

The church says it does plan on having another in person service.