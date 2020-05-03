Aquin Prom Draw makes changes this year

FREEPORT (WREX) — One local high school was supposed to have prom on Friday night. This year instead of dancing the night away, students can be found helping others.

Prom Draw at Aquin High School is a tradition that has continued on for nearly a century and something students look forward to every year.

"You get your friends together and make a skit and act it out," said Aquin senior Tanner Kuhl.

Junior and senior boys get creative to ask their randomly chosen dates to prom. This year students held Prom Draw virtually and are instead spending time with their dates by performing acts of kindness.

"We don't get a prom but in some way we are making our mark this year by going and helping our community and doing things that will hopefully be noticed in the community. Make it memorable not only for us but for people in general," said Kuhl.

Kuhl and his prom date, Summer Buisker, decided to sort food at the Freeport Area Church Cooperative. Something the Executive Director says speaks volumes.

"I hope that they also walk away to say, 'But we went down and we sorted food at the food pantry and there was homeless people that were living in the building,'" said FACC Executive Director Dean Wright.

"I have my dress and I was looking at it today but at the same time you got to think about all the seniors going through it. We are not going through the worst of it right now, it's the homeless and the people without jobs. So you got to think about them too," said Aquin senior Summer Buisker.

While seniors have only two weeks left of high school, they hope the class of 2020 can show resilience.

"We are never done. We can always do something, no matter what the situation is," said Kuhl.

Turning something good out of a bitter sweet situation.

Other prom couples picked up litter from Freeport parks, gave blood and wrote positive messages at local nursing homes.