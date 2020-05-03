2 shot, 1 killed at large party in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK) — A Peoria man is dead and another man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early Sunday morning shooting in Peoria's south side.

Peoria Police Spokesperson Amy Dotson says police responded to the 1500 block of Westmoreland at 2:59 AM Sunday on multiple shotspotter alerts indicating multiple rounds fired.

Once officers arrived, they found a large group with an estimated 200 people in and around a home in the 1500 block of Westmoreland.

Multiple agencies from multiple jurisdictions were called to help with crowd control.

Once the crowd left, two people were found with gunshot wounds.

One was found in a driveway in the 1500 block of Westmoreland.

That man, identified by the Peoria County Coroner as 33-year-old Percy King of Peoria, suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition. Coroner Jamie Harwood says despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, King died at 3:35 AM.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

A second adult male was also found down in the front yard of a home across the street from where King was found. That second unidentified victim was also taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Dotson adds multiple vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Peoria Police at 309-673-4521, or Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000.

This is the city of Peoria's second homicide of the year.