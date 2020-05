WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

In total, the county now has 501 positive cases.

The county says 2,618 people have tested negative while there are still 2,859 pending test.

In total, the county has tested 5, 978 people.

Nineteen people have lost their lives to the virus so far.