The Element works with the community to feed SwedishAmerican staff during COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Restaurant dining may still be closed but that didn't stop some Rockford restaurants from joining in on a special delivery.

The Element is collaborating with local organizations and downtown Rockford restaurants to feed staff at SwedishAmerican.

Donations are given to local restaurants like Prairie Street Brewing Company to make individual wrapped meals.

The fresh food is then delivered to staff working in the Emergency Department, the Critical Care Unit and to others on the front line of COVID-19.

Something The Element says will give nearly 200 healthcare workers support two to three times a week.

"If we can deliver a moment during the day, or 20 minutes or a half an hour, where they can sit down and have a nice meal and not just grab something out of a vending machine, that makes us feel really good. It's good for the community because now you feel like you are participating and not just sitting on the sidelines," said The Element Director Ed McCullough.

Some organizations that have contributed are Wired Cafe, Woodward Inc. and Gorman & Co.

The Element hopes to raise $25,000 and continue the project for two more weeks. If you would like to learn more or donate to the cause click here.