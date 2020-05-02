Temperatures soar this weekend before plunging next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a hint of summer this weekend, but we can't shake the cool weather yet. Temperatures take a plunge next week, and may stay that way long-term.

Warmer weekend:

Warmer air briefly settles into the Stateline, but that all arrives just in time for the weekend. Temperatures soar into the middle 70's today, which is like the average weather for late this month and early June. We get a preview of what the weather is usually like in a few weeks. Winds get a little breezy from the northwest. We'll see a partly cloudy sky and dry conditions, though a few sprinkles may try to fall in the evening. Like yesterday, however, the sprinkles will be very brief and not amount to much of anything.

By Sunday, we cool off slightly, but are still in the 70's and above average. The day starts out a little cloudy, then turns sunny by the afternoon and evening.

Cooler pattern:

After being above average this weekend, temperatures fall below average all of next week.

We just can't shake the cooler weather just yet. Temperatures take a tumble starting Monday, and we spend much of next week between 5 and 15 degrees below average. This kind of weather is a lot more like early April or colder.

A trough digging in from Canada helps keep colder air around long-term.

We may keep the cooler weather around long-term, or at least through the middle of the month. A trough digs in from Canada, causing colder air to spill in. A ridge out west prevents any new weather systems from kicking the trough out, so the colder pattern stays in place for a little while.

This results in the low 60's for Monday, then 50's with chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday, then the 60's late in the week. We typically are sneaking into the low 70's around this time of year.

We usually see our first 80 degree day around April 22. We have not had one yet this year in Rockford.

We may not see our first 80 degree day of the year for a short while. On average, we reach that mark around April 22. Hopefully we don't set a new record; the latest 80 degree day on record is early June!