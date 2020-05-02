River Flood Warning from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning in effect until Sunday morning…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Sunday morning.
* At 6:45 PM Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, remain near flood stage until Sunday morning.
* Impact, At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land.
