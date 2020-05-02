Parks, golf courses open with guidelines

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — After weeks of waiting to either hit the links or go for a walk in one of the Rockford region's many parks, Governor J.B. Pritzker's modified "stay-at-home" order went into effect on Friday.

WREX caught up with people at parks and golf courses for their reopening.

It's a new day in Illinois. The birds are chirping. The grass is green. And Friday was a beautiful day to enjoy nature.

"It just feels like a long time since I've been outside," Jose Ramos, a visitor on a hike at Lowden State Park, said.

"It's a break, it's kind of like reconnecting with yourself [and] reconnecting with nature," Tamara Popovska, another visitor, said.

Tamara Popovska (middle)

"The parks are open again and we're pleased to keep our distance and enjoy it," an out-of-town couple added.

Lowden State Park was just one of many that opened across the state, and with high temperatures in the upper-60's, you couldn't ask for a more perfect day for hiking, sight-seeing or just hanging out.

Lowden State Park

"They're loving it," Ramos said of his son, who was running around enjoying the outdoors. "They definitely needed it because they've been locked up almost this whole time so, it's a good feeling."

Others chose to enjoy the modified "stay-at-home" order with a little more physical activity.

"I hear the course has been pretty crowded," Dick Schrader, a golfer at Atwood Homestead Golf Course, said on the tee-box at the first hole.

Schrader and Randy Woehler decided to play nine holes. But though the pair could finally go out, there are some restrictions per the state mandate.

"Twosomes every 15 minutes so, we've been doing that," Rich Rosenstiel, the golf manager at Atwood, said. "Then of course the other one is carts. One rider per cart if they have a physical disability or physical limitation that prevents them, otherwise, we're walking only of course."

To create a no-touch technique, a pool noodle fills in the cup for each hole. But golfers say they don't mind, and that won't stop them from hitting the links.

"Being out here today gives us hope and comfort… and joy as well," Woehler exclaimed.

Sinnissippi Golf Course says tee-times are booked through Monday, perhaps a renewed sign of normalcy in a situation that's been anything but.

The managers at both Atwood and Sinnissippi say because people haven't been playing for the last month, the courses have never been in better shape.