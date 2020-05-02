Our Summer preview ends Sunday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a bright and warm start to the weekend, we are going to see a different story after a cold front brings in cooler temperatures Sunday evening. Showers will arrive into next week as highs stay in the cool 50's and 60's.

Sunday, we start the day off cool, but highs still hang around the 70's and stay fairly above average. The day starts out with plenty of clear skies, then turns partly cloudy by the afternoon and evening. However, this should not stunt the overall sunny skies for the whole day. Wind will be breezy for Sunday with gusts reaching up to 30 MPH especially after a back-door cold front move through the region.

Cooling Off Next Week:

Temperatures take a tumble starting Monday, and we spend much of next week between 5 and 15 degrees below average. This kind of weather is a lot more like early April, but it looks like May will have it's taste.

A trough digging in from Canada helps keep colder air around long-term.

We may keep the cooler weather around long-term, or at least through the middle of the month. A trough digs in from Canada, causing colder air to spill in. A ridge out west prevents any new weather systems from kicking the trough out, so the colder pattern stays in place for a little while.

This results in the low 60's for Monday, then 50's with chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday, then the 60's late in the week. We typically are sneaking into the low 70's around this time of year.

Temperatures are getting fairly cool for early May.

We may not see our first 80 degree day of the year for a short while. On average, we reach that mark around April 22. Hopefully we don't set a new record; the latest 80 degree day on record is early June!