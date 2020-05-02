 Skip to Content

123 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Rochelle Foods

Updated
Last updated today at 1:59 pm
1:47 pm News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A group of northern Illinois health departments confirm  123 positive COVID-19 cases from the outbreak at Rochelle Foods.

The Northern Illinois Rockford Region says more than 800 people were tested and it found a 14% positive rate among workers who live in the Northern Illinois Rockford region.

The facility was forced to close on April 17th after Ogle County Health Department said over half of the county's cases were from Rochelle Foods.

Local health departments collaborated together to address the outbreak by conducting contract tracing and isolation of all positive cases to prevent further spreading.

Rochelle Foods says it has implemented ways to reduce the spread and plans to re-open the facility on Saturday.

The group says Rochelle Community Hospital and KSB Hospital Dixon provided the testing.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content