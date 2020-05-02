Illinois reports 2,450 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 105 deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The state is nearing the 300,000-mark for the number of COVID-19 tests that have been administered, but is reporting more cases and deaths.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,450 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 58,505 total cases of the virus.

Additionally, the state reported 105 deaths, totaling 2,559 across the state.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the IDPH, says 4,717 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Illinois.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

CLICK HERE to watch state leaders provide an update on COVID-19.