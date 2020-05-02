Hundreds take advantage of Rock Cut State Park opening during stay at home order

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Saturday marks the second day some parks are open in the stateline and many people are taking advantage.

"We're so happy that they opened it up," said Roscoe resident Lynda Vickery.

"We love it out here and so it was an opportunity to enjoy the day," said Rockford resident Kenny Johns.

For many people in the Rockford region, Rock Cut State Park is a staple.

"We have seen people kayaking, fishing, playing games and stuff," said Emily Johns.

"I've been anxious to get up here. It's one of my favorite fishing spots," said Genoa resident Max Rausch.

Rausch says opening the park during the stay at home order couldn't have come at a better time.

"Right now is probably one of the best times specifically for large mouth bass and small mouth bass because it's spawn season," said Rausch.

For those people experiencing cabin fever, spending time outdoors is essential to their well-being.

"You can only spend so much time locked in a house," said Roscoe resident Jim Vickery.

"Not only for your physical health because of the virus and staying clear but now it's for your mental health to get out and enjoy the air and see the sky and not be closed in and watching TV and reading a book. That all can be good but after a month of it, it's time for a change," said Kenny.

"It's just very special that we have quality time together," said Emily.

Even though parking spots are slim picking, community members say they feel safe.

"I know they are concerned of people getting into too big of groups and that might be more of a problem if it were open at night but I think it closes at five. That will take care of a lot of that issue," said Lynda.

"I have my masks in my pocket and so if we got into a crowd with a lot more people we would put the masks on," said Kenny.

Hoping to get out, get fresh air and change the routine so we can continue to stay at home.

"It's going to be different than we have ever known before but it's going to be okay. Like they say, we are all in this together," said Kenny.