Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus

DETROIT (AP) -- Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into one of their busiest times of year while facing the added challenge of the coronavirus.

The disease has led to stay-at-home orders and the closure of nonessential businesses in many places, and has killed more than 60,000 people in the U.S. and at least 230,000 worldwide.

Shoppers venturing to farmers markets this spring are likely to see a lot fewer vendors and fellow customers.

The ones they do see will be taking precautions such as the wearing of face masks and frequent use of hand sanitizer.

Some markets are turning to drive-thru shopping, reducing their hours of operation and using fencing for crowd control.