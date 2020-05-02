Every Stateline county added COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

STATELINE (WREX) — Every county health department in the Stateline announced new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

This comes just one day after the Northern Illinois Region hit 1,000 confirmed cases.

Here is a list of where the counties now stand:

Boone – 134 cases, 11 deaths and 26 recoveries

– 134 cases, 11 deaths and 26 recoveries Carroll – 10 cases, 2 deaths, 6 recoveries

– 10 cases, 2 deaths, 6 recoveries Lee – 30 cases, no deaths, 15 recoveries

– 30 cases, no deaths, 15 recoveries Ogle – 132 cases, 2 deaths, 35 recoveries

– 132 cases, 2 deaths, 35 recoveries Stephenson – 63 cases, no deaths, 10 recoveries

– 63 cases, no deaths, 10 recoveries Winnebago – 501 cases, 19 deaths, 100 recoveries.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,450 new cases of the coronavirus.

That brings the state's total to 58,505 total cases of the virus.

The state also reported 105 new deaths, totaling 2,559 across the state.