Central Illinois fire leaves mother, 2 children dead

LEXINGTON, Ill. (AP) --Authorities in the central Illinois community of Lexington say a woman and two children were killed in a mobile home fire.

They say the fire in Westwood Estates was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman and one child were pronounced dead at the scene and an infant was pronounced dead later in the morning at a Bloomington hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released and various agencies are at the scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze.