BOONE COUNTY (WREX) —The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that Deputy Scott Bowers has died.

Officials say bowers suffered from a heart attack while working from home on Thursday.

The deputy was a 12 year veteran who spent most of his career working as an undercover narcotic detective.

The sheriff's office is asking for people to keep the bowers family in their thoughts and prayers during this time.

He was 37-years-old