Back in session: Senate risks a return but House stays away

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congressional leaders turned down President Donald Trump's offer of the rapid coronavirus testing used at the White House.

The offer came ahead of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's convening of senators on Monday.

Bringing the 100-member Senate to the Capitol risks not only the lawmakers but cooks, cleaners, police officers and others at the Capitol complex.

Both McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they would follow established protocols to prevent spreading the virus and suggested the rapid tests be provided to front-line workers in the coronavirus response.

The House remains in recess as a precaution. Trump responded that politics would be the only reason to refuse his offer.