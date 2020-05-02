2 people killed in crash on I-90 overnight near Rockton Road

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- Two people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning on I-90 northbound, just south of Rockton Road.

That's according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Hintz says around 2:50 a.m. Saturday the coroner's office was notified of the deadly crash.

A 27-year-old man from Rockford and a 28-year-old man from Chicago were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of the crash have not been released, but it is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Autopsies on both men are still pending.