Warmer-than-average weekend ahead of chill next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday was rainy and cool. Thursday was sunny, but winds howled at times through the afternoon. Friday features the best weather conditions of the work week, as sunshine sticks around and highs climb to near 70°.

Fabulous Friday:

All Fridays are pretty fabulous, but this Friday is going to be extra fantastic thanks to Mother Nature. A dome of high pressure at the surface is resulting in clear skies early on. Underneath high pressure, calm winds are usually found. The recipe of clear skies and calm winds could result in patchy frost, especially in more frost-prone locations.

While temperatures are above freezing Friday morning, patchy frost is still possible.

Despite a potentially frosty start, highs today soar into the upper 60s with a mix of clouds and clear skies. An upper-level disturbance located over the Dakotas early this morning is going to race eastward through the day thanks to the overall zonal flow. This is going to lead to increasing clouds through the day, especially by the afternoon and evening. Model guidance suggests a shower or two are possible, so don't be surprised if a scattering of raindrops splatter on the windshield if you're doing any traveling.

High temperatures Friday afternoon, despite the chilly start, manage to climb into the middle and upper 60s.

Warm weekend ahead:

Some of the warmest temperatures of the year are ahead for the upcoming weekend. Saturday features high temperatures in the middle 70s, while temperatures Sunday drop into the lower 70s.

The weekend features highs in the 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. A small shower chance exists both Saturday and Sunday.

Mostly dry conditions are ahead for Saturday, but a quickly moving disturbance is going to bring in a few more clouds and a very small chance of an isolated shower. Sunday features higher chances for rain south of I-80, as yet another disturbance ripples through the overall flow.

Cooling off next week:

'Tis the season for roller coaster temperatures. Highs in the middle 70s Saturday give way to highs lightly not getting out of the 50s by Tuesday of next week. During the winter months, meteorologists look to the upper-air pattern to see what is down the pipeline in terms of temperatures. Next week brings a big warm-up to places like the West Coast and Alaska. What goes up, must come down.

While a ridge builds out west, a digging trough is going to keep cooler-than-average temperatures around through next week.

As temperatures climb in Alaska next week, temperatures locally take a nosedive. The 8 to 14 day outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center paints this trend nicely, with a very likely stretch of below average temperatures through mid-May.