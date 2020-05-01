TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency road repair on I-39 near Beloit causes traffic delays

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) - Major traffic delays are being reported on I-39/90 northbound near Beloit as crews work on an emergency repair of the roadway, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The closure is impacting the left lane of I-39/90 northbound at I-43 southbound.

Wisconsin State Patrol told our sister station 27 News a pipe burst under the roadway creating a sinkhole. Traffic is expected to be impacted throughout the day Friday.

Officials are reporting traffic queues are in excess of three miles.