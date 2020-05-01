The weekend feels warm, but a cooler pattern looms next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some of the warmest weather so far this year arrives over the weekend. We won't see the warmth for long, as conditions plunge again next week.

Warm weekend:

Temperatures soar right away Saturday. We start out in the 50's then leap toward 70 degrees by noon. The middle 70's is where we should land by the afternoon. A few spots south of I-88 may touch 80 degrees. This kind of heat usually doesn't arrive until the end of this month and early next month, so we get a preview of what's ahead in a couple of weeks.

The weather remains partly cloudy and dry for most of Saturday, though a spotty shower may briefly pop up in the evening. Like we saw Friday, any showers may end up being just sprinkles and be gone quickly. Winds get a little breezy Saturday, with gusts up to 25 mph from the northwest.

By Sunday, we drop a little and cool to the low 70's. Even with the slightly cooler air, we are several degrees above average. The day starts out a little cloudy, then turns sunny by the afternoon.

Colder next week:

After the warm weekend, temperatures remain below average all of next week.

We just can't shake the cooler air from the forecast. After a weekend spent 5 to 10 degrees above average, we drop by that amount each day next week.

Monday dips to the low 60's, which is a little below average. We'll see partly cloudy and dry weather linger for one more day. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we really notice a difference in the air. Temperatures are close to 10 degrees below average. Rain showers are possible both days as well.

Late in the week, the weather dries out, but remains cool, with Friday possibly into the 50's again. The cooler pattern may linger long-term, with cooler than average weather likely through at least the middle of the month.