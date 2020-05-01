SwedishAmerican to perform elective procedures May 11

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- SwedishAmerican prepares to perform elective surgeries and procedures in ten days, Friday it announced the steps it plans to keep patients safe.

"I want to assure our patients and our community that we are prepared to care for you," said Dr. Mike Polizzotto, SwedishAmerican's Chief Medical Officer.

Elective Procedures will start happening on May 11, including surgeries, cardiac procedures and more.

All patients will be tested within three days before their procedure and will be asked to self-isolate. Swedes also plans to be at half capacity.

The hospital says it will focus on outpatient procedures to keep beds and personal protective equipment available, just in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We have modified many of our routines so we keep our patients and our staff safe," said Dr. Polizzotto. "But we have been providing care, we continue to provide care and we will provide care in the future that is safe and effective."