Rock Cut State Park reopens, visitors’ actions will determine if it stays open

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Outdoor enthusiasts, and really anyone with cabin fever, got welcome news Friday. Rock Cut State Park is back open. For Jim Milne, it's a big part of his life.

"I enjoy coming out here, spending time with my wife, experiencing the serenity," he said.

That serenity is something he hasn't been able to experience for the last five weeks due to the stay-at-home order.

"It took a little bit of my life away," he said.

But now Jim, his wife, and many others have that part of their life back.

"Relaxing! No (pent-up) energy. It's calm and cool and something fun to do," said Jacon Munter of Crystal Lake.

"Get out of the house a little bit, enjoy the weather. Start spring into summer and see something other than the four walls," said his father, Craig Munter.

Rock Cut's opening was a welcome surprise to many. It wasn't on the state's list of parks to set to reopen May 1 under the governor's stay-at-home order extension.

"When the sites closed out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to make certain that when we reopened we did that with that same amount of caution as well," said Colleen Callahan, Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Callahan said the park met all the criteria needed to reopen and got the OK from the governor and state health department. But now Callahan says it's up to the visitors to make sure it stays open.

"I would just ask that people return respectfully and with discipline," she said.

That means following social distancing guidelines, not leaving masks or gloves on the ground, and generally following the state's rules. For Milne, that's an easy trade-off if it means getting his park back.

"It's a little bit of normalcy back in my life," he said.

Only 24 state parks were set to reopen May 1. Now that number is 60.