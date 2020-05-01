Rock Cut State Park opens for limited services

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A popular state park in Machesney Park has re-opened for limited services.



According to the Rock Cut State Park Concession's page on Facebook, residents can fish and hike at the state park. The post also says the boat launch is open.



Here's the full post:

"Rock Cut is open. Not the concession, beach or campground. We will work to fill pop machine at the concession next week and fill the bait machine. No minnows until we open the concession. It opened this morning. This is all we know. We will post more as we find out. We can at least hike and fish. Boat launches are open. We just got asked about the horse park. they were working on the road yesterday. So, at this point it is still closed. I will take a drive over and call the state to get more info. We will post here when we have it.

Select state parks across the state opened on Friday as part of the extension of the state's stay-at-home order. Rock Cut State Park was not initially on the list of parks to open, but the Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed the park re-opened on Friday. Lowden Park in Ogle County also re-opened on Friday.



Parks will be open from sun-up to sundown. Guests will be allowed to engage in activities such as wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian use and fishing (both from the bank and boats with a limit of two persons per boat regardless of the relationship of the people in the boat) and mushroom hunting. All visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, beaches, special events and concessions will remain closed; turkey hunting will remain suspended at state parks.