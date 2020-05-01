River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* until further notice.
* At 830 AM Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 10.7 feet by
Sunday evening then begin falling.
* Impact…At 10.5 feet…Low-lying sections of Cornish Park are
inundated in Algonquin.
