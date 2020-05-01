River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg

downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.

* until further notice.

* At 830 AM Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 10.7 feet by

Sunday evening then begin falling.

* Impact…At 10.5 feet…Low-lying sections of Cornish Park are

inundated in Algonquin.

