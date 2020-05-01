Pritzker says Illinois needs to conduct contact tracing before re-opening the state

CHICAGO (WREX) — Before Illinois can safely re-open, Governor JB Pritzker says the state needs to conduct more contact tracing for the coronavirus.



Contact tracing means health officials will contact you if you've come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.



On Friday, Gov. Pritzker announced the state will launch a "massive" statewide contact tracing operation, gradually building over the coming weeks.



Hundreds of people will notify people of their potential risk. Gov Pritzker says there will be roughly 30 employees per 100,000 people, but those numbers are subject to change. The governor says contact tracing will help with a specific group of people.

"This is our primary tool for identifying potential asymptomatic spreaders so they can self isolate quickly and slow the spread of the virus to their contacts. Keeping more people COVID-free for longer," said Gov. Pritzker.

So who will be doing the contact tracing? Undergrads, graduate students, volunteers, new hires, and others will be helping with contact tracing.

A contact tracer will reach out to a person through an app, email, text or call. Some will require follow up with a safe, in-person visit if the positive person can't be reached another way.

The contact tracers will then interview the person who tested positive for COVID-19, asking them to gather their contacts and retrace their steps.

"This is what allows us to significantly spread the slow of the virus. One: Notify them that they've recently been in proximity of someone who has tested positive. Two: Recommend that they seek a test and self-isolate. And three: Offer them resources on how to access any needed assistance to prepare them for self-isolation," said Gov. Pritzker.

Health officials hope to be able to do a soft roll-out of contact tracing by the end of the month.