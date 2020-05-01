 Skip to Content

Pritzker: A region in Illinois can open before May 30 under right circumstances

CHICAGO (WREX) — If a region in Illinois can meet certain requirements, they'll be able to re-open before May 30.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Friday during his daily press briefing in Chicago.

So what are the requirements the region's would need to meet? 14 straight days of a decrease in cases, low hospitalization, low ICU and availability of ventilators.

"Yes, if it's heading down the other side of the slide that even the national plan proposed, that is — if it's 14 days on a down-slide of those numbers then absolutely," said Gov. Pritzker.

Despite the announcement, Gov. Pritzker said he's not going to re-open the state, or a region, until safety is ensured.

"I'm not gonna do it until we know people are safe, and it isn't gonna be because some protester has a sign that says, 'Liberate Illinois," said Gov. Pritzker.

