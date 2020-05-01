Paying rent during COVID-19 pandemic may come with added anxiety for some families

ROCKFORD (WREX)— With budgets tightening during the COVID-19 pandemic some families may feel extra anxiety paying rent on the first of the month.

"We're lucky to have a little savings in our back pocket but that will dwindle fast," says Keli Cloyd.

Last month 13 WREX reported on Cloyd's landlord raising her rent by more than $200. The landlord also gave her less than a weeks notice. Cloyd says she reached out to the Illinois Attorney Genera's Office for help.

"She informed me that the attorney general is not going after him for price gouging but he does want him to respond for the no notice of 30 days," says Cloyd.

And answer that doesn't sit well with Cloyd nor one she says she's accepting. She can't work and her husband is waiting to return to the Fiat-Chrysler plant in Belvidere.

"For lack of notice I believe they'll serve him with a fine," says Cloyd. "That’s not enough for me. That's not enough."

Cloyd says she and her neighbors will continue to fight for a response from their lanlord on why the increase is happening. The Rockford Apartment Association says communication between landlords and tenants is key during this pandemic.

"Most landlords are willing to work with tenants," says Rockford Apartment Association President Karl Fauerbach. "The cost of a vacancy is such that it pays to work with people to keep them in their homes."

Fauerbach says the association encourages landlords and tenants to communicate and work together. For example, if a full month's payment can't be made, they should work out a payment plan.

"Every tenant has their own unique circumstances so it requires you to work in different ways and help that tenant."

Fauerbach adds the City of Rockford received a federal grant to help people who've lost their jobs pay rent. He says it's helped more than 200 families during this pandemic. If you'd like to learn about the grant call 1-844-710-6919.