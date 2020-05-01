One hurt as RPD investigates two early morning shootings

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- One woman is recovering after shots ring out early this morning in Rockford.

The first shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Liberty Drive. A woman was hit by bullets that hit her home. She called Rockford Police and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

About a half hour later, shots rang out again, this time in the 200 block of Dempster Avenue.

Police say they found multiple shell casings in the intersection of Dempster and Stonegate Place. No one was hurt in the second shooting, but a home was hit by stray bullets.

Rockford Police do not have suspect descriptions and are investigating the shootings.