March of Dimes helping kids earn volunteers hours

BELOIT (WREX) — While students are focused on getting good grades, many are also looking for volunteer hours.

For those that are, there is a new partnership can help them.

March of Dimes is working with Altruize to help students get verified volunteer time from home.

Altruize is a tech startup based in Beloit.

Students can make cloth masks and send them to the March of Dimes fulfillment center to help fill volunteer hours>

After making the masks, students can record their hours through the Altruize app where they will be verified.

"When we take that a step further and see that we can still have an impact through our community even while staying at home… I think it is a really powerful message to send," Let's Thrive 360 founder/CEO Nicole Sdao said.

The goal is to have 5,000 masks made by the end of May.

They will then be delivered to families leaving the hospital.

