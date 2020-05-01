Lee County businesses receive $90,000 in grant money

DIXON (WREX)-- Businesses in Lee County receive money to help them during COVID-19.

The City of Dixon, Lee County Industrial Development Association and Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street (DCCMS) approved 52 grants worth $89,862.

The money is through the Small Business Stabilization Grant Program for local businesses in Lee County, it is designed to give quick relief to businesses affected by COVID-19.

“Feedback from local business leaders has been incredible,” said Jeremy Englund, Executive Director of DCCMS said in a press release “Business owners who have struggled with the continued long-term viability of their operations have been appreciative of the financial relief and the speed with which the local grant team responds to grant applications."

"“This grant program is highly effective in providing quick relief to local businesses," Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said in a release. "Through cooperative effort our local agencies have been able to rapidly assist business owners impacted by this pandemic.”

Earlier this month, Dixon City Council allocated $200,000 in grant funding from this program, and Lee County Industrial Development Association allocated $100,000.

Officials continue to work to spread the word about the grant to other towns in Lee County.

To download an application for the grant, click here.