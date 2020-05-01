Kelley Williamson to give free drinks to first responders

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A local convenience store chain will give free drinks to first responders, and has already donated more than $200,000 to help the Stateline.

Kelley Williamson Company has donated the money to nonprofits in the community during COVID-19.

Money has gone to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Lifescape Community Services' Meals on Wheels & Northern Illinois Hospice, Rockford Rescue Mission, RAMP, The Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club and Rosecrance, according to Kelley Williamson Company.

Kelley's Markets will now give free fountain drinks and coffee to first responders.

“Our drivers, our office staff, our convenience store workers are the face of Kelley Williamson,” said John Griffin, CEO of Kelley Williamson Company in a release sent to WREX. “The community takes care of us and we take care for the community – It’s both an obligation and a privilege.”