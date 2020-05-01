Illinois reports 3,137 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, 105 more deaths

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives his daily briefing on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Friday, May 1, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — As the state's stay-at-home order extension goes into place, the state is reporting new coronavirus cases as well as deaths related to the virus.



On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,137 new cases of the virus across the state, bringing the total number of cases in the state up to 56,055. The new cases is the highest day-to-day death toll to date.



The state also reported 105 new deaths related to the virus, meaning the death in the state is now up to 2,457.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



Friday marks the extension of Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home extension. The extension includes several modifications, such as Illinoisans being required to wear a mask in public when social distancing guidelines can't be followed, select state parks re-opening up, elective surgeries beginning again and greenhouses being re-open. Here's a full list of changes that went into place starting on Friday.

