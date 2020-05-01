Illinois Rep. vacates restraining order against governor’s stay-at-home order

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) — State Representative Darren Bailey said Friday he asked the Appellate Court to voluntarily vacate his restraining order against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Executive Order that shut down most of Illinois and ordered citizens to ‘stay at home.’

However, Bailey said his efforts seeking the Court’s determination that the governor exceeded his authority will not end but will only get stronger.

“In light of new documentation recently uncovered, which the Governor’s office and the Department of Public Health failed to provide as required by Illinois law, we feel it is in the best interest of the people of the State of Illinois to voluntarily ask the Appellate Court to vacate the temporary restraining order. I will then file ask to file an amended complaint in the circuit court alleging the newly discovered facts and issues. This new information offers a more complete picture and brings to light additional problems in regard to the procedural and substantive shortcomings of the Governor’s office and the Board of Health’s safeguarding of the civil rights of the citizens of the state. This will strengthen our efforts to ensure the liberty of all Illinoisans.”

Rep. Bailey said if the State Supreme Court is going to hear this case, he wants the Justices to have all of the information available because their important decision will impact the lives of millions of citizens.

The lawsuit which was largely seen as a publicity stunt by Bailey, however, Clay County Circuit Court Judge McHaney had granted a restraining order to temporarily block the stay-at-home order.

When asked about the order in his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Monday Gov. Pritzker said, "We are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned."

You can read the full complaint here. A copy of a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction filed by Bailey Thursday can be found here.