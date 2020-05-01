Hononegah to submit proposal for RVC Advanced Technology Center project

ROCKTON (WREX) — A school district in Rockton will propose bringing Rock Valley College's Advanced Technology Center project out of Rockford.



Hononegah Community School District says it will submit a proposal to build the Rock Valley College Advanced Technology Center on land owned by the school district. The school is proposing that the facility be constructed west of the high school on its vacant property that was once the site of the Rockton Grade School.



The school district argues the location is central to the Stateline area since its accessible from I-90, Illinois Route 251, Illinois Route 2, and Illinois Route 75 for students coming from the greater Rockford area.



If their proposal is chosen, Hononegah plans to partner with Ringland-Johnson Construction to build a state-of-the-art facility. The school district says the board reviewed renderings of what the facility may look like, but a design has not been finalized. Hononegah and Ringland-Johnson worked together on Hononegah's new fieldhouse, which opened in April of 2019.

“The proposed placement for the Advanced Technology Center on Hononegah’s campus is in alignment with the District’s strategic goal of building mutually beneficial community partnerships that ultimately improve students’ opportunities for success. We look forward to having Rock Valley review and respond to our proposal,” said Hononegah Superintendent Michael Dugan.

Hononegah says Rockton Village President Dale Adams, Roscoe Village President Mark Szula and South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl are all backing the proposal.



In a letter, the three community leaders expressed their “unified and unconditional support of the Hononegah Community High School District’s proposal to bring the Advanced Technology Center to the northern part of our county,” according to the school district. Hononegah also says the Stateline Chamber of Commerce and numerous area businesses and industries have also sent letters of support.



According to the request for proposal, Rock Valley College anticipates 150 to 200 students in attendance at the Center daily. The facility will be available to all students within the Rock Valley District. The request for proposal contemplates a 20-year lease with Rock Valley for use of the facility, which would be owned by Hononegah. Hononegah plans for the lease payments to cover the cost of construction and future maintenance.