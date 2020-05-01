Hononegah soccer recognizes seniors with parade

ROCKTON/ROSCOE (WREX) — The Hononegah soccer underclassmen wanted to give the seniors something special. With the season canceled and them not getting a senior night, the underclassmen organized a parade to give the senior Lady Indians a de facto senior night. The parade started at Lydia Gleasman's house and got bigger and bigger until almost three dozen cars drove the streets of Rockton and Roscoe to honor the Lady Indians senior soccer players. The seniors appreciated the gesture.

"Oh, I cried," senior captain Lauren Wagner said. "I was shocked. My parents brought me out and I was expecting to play basketball with my family and my brother. They pulled me down to the end of the driveway. I didn't even see the cars at first. I was definitely in shock."

The gesture shows how close this Lady Indians program is from top to bottom.

"It definitely gave me a senior night that I didn't think I was going to get," senior captain Lydia Gleasman said. "It was definitely in a different way than what I was expecting."

The players could hear the parade coming from a distance.

"It was really crazy," senior captain Abby Hawes said. "I was really excited because I was the 2nd to last house and I could hear the cars honking up the street."

It was a meaningful moment that these seniors likely will never forget.