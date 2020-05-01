Friday Fun at Home – Boxing workout

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

The first weekend in May usually means a big fight in the boxing world, but with sports on hold, we're bringing a boxing workout to you while having some fun and getting some exercise.