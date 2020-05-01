FDA grants emergency use authorization of drug to treat the coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The FDA grants emergency use authorization of a drug used for coronavirus treatment.

This move expands doctors' ability to use remdesivir on patients with the most severe cases of the virus. Before, they were limited to trying the drug in clinical trials or in those with no other options.

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced early results from a large study of the drug earlier this week. Patients who got remdesivir were discharged four days earlier than those given a placebo. Gilead Sciences makes the drug. Company CEO Daniel O'Day says he will donate one million vials of remdesivir to hospitals starting on Monday.

Tom Carey, who is the Director of Pharmacy at SwedishAmerican, says we still have to wait before the drug is more widely used. He says the drug has only gone through part of its trial and that more data has to be collected. He adds that none of the hospitals in Rockford have used the drug.

"The reality is is that nothing has really changed as far as day-to-day activities as far as what we need to do as citizens and as patients to try to prevent the disease from happening or transmitting the disease to other people," said Carey.

Carey says we will probably not see broad distribution of remdesivir until at least this fall.