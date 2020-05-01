FDA allows emergency use of drug for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators will allow emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.



It is the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19.



The Food and Drug Administration acted Friday after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that the drug remdesivir shortened the time to recovery for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.



The drug also might be reducing deaths, although that's not certain from the partial results revealed so far.



Drug-maker Gilead Sciences has said it would donate its currently available stock of the drug and is ramping up production to make more.