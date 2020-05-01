COVID-19 kills 4 in Winnebago County over 24 hours

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Four people in Winnebago County have lost their lives due to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours. Winnebago County health officials report 18 new deaths Friday, four more than Thursday.

The county reported 38 new cases Friday as officials work to ramp up testing in the area. On Thursday, the health department announced a list of 19 testing centers in the region, encouraging essential workers to get tested even if they don't have symptoms. The county now reports 464 cases total.

There is a silver lining as cases in the region surpass 1,000, the number of recoveries in the county reached 100.