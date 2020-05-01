 Skip to Content

COVID-19 kills 4 in Winnebago County over 24 hours

6:35 pm News

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Four people in Winnebago County have lost their lives due to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours. Winnebago County health officials report 18 new deaths Friday, four more than Thursday.

The county reported 38 new cases Friday as officials work to ramp up testing in the area. On Thursday, the health department announced a list of 19 testing centers in the region, encouraging essential workers to get tested even if they don't have symptoms. The county now reports 464 cases total.

There is a silver lining as cases in the region surpass 1,000, the number of recoveries in the county reached 100.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

