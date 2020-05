COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in northern Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- There are now more than 1,000 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in northern Illinois.

The nine-county region includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.

There are a total of 1,013 cases region wide and 40 total deaths as of 6 p.m. Friday. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of positive cases, deaths and recoveries: