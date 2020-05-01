Belvidere nursing home reports 7th COVID-19 death

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A Belvidere nursing home makes up more than two-thirds of new COVID-19 cases in Boone County after health officials post Friday's coronavirus data.

Symphony Northwoods, 2250 Pearl St., reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday and its seventh death.

Boone County reported 25 new cases Friday, according to the Boone County Health Department. In total, the county has 125 cases and 11 deaths.

Symphony Northwoods has 41 total cases reported.