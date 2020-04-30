Winnebago County leaders call on Congress for COVID-19 relief money

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Winnebago County leaders call on a local congressman to help the county with financial struggles due to COVID-19.

Leaders sent a letter to congressman Adam Kinzinger, asking him to support funding for county governments in the next aid bill.

Federal funding for state and local governments in a relief bill has been a topic of debate between lawmakers in Washington.

The letter was signed by Chairman Frank Haney, Interim County Administrator Steven Chapman, Chief Judge Eugene G. Doherty, State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, Sheriff Gary Caruana, Clerk of the Circuit Court Thomas Klein, Democratic Caucus Leader Joe Hoffman and Repbulican Caucus Leader Keith McDonald and more.

It spells out what the county has lost due to COVID-19 and what it has spent in response.

The letter says in the current budget cycle, set to expire on September 30, the county is projecting to collect 6.58 million fewer dollars in taxes and fees due to COIVD-19.

"To that end, we need your help!" The letter states.

The letter also states the essential services the county still has during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it has spent an additional $572,678 on the Emergency Operations Center and PPE for first responders. It does acknowledge reimbursements will come for some of that money.

"We need your leadership!" The letter goes on to say, "We are writing to ask for your help with the next stimulus package, the one aimed at address[ing] local government."

It is unclear when congress could vote on another aid bill. Though, on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shifted his stance and said he would be open to funding local and state government aid in that bill.