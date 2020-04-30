This Day in Sports: 4/30/16 – Packers draft Dean Lowry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On this day four years ago, the Green Bay Packers selected Rockford native Dean Lowry in the 4th round of the NFL Draft. Lowry was a standout at Boylan, helping lead the Titans to consecutive state championships before heading to Northwestern for a strong collegiate career.

Lowry's family of Chicago Bears fans quickly turned their focus to the north.

"Now we're all Packer fans," Lowry said shortly after being drafted. "Rockford's pretty close to Green Bay. There's quite a few Packers fans in this area. It's pretty cool to play in front of this hometown and be part of a great team."

Lowry has been a steady and productive player up front for the Packers the past four seasons and was rewarded with a 3-year contract extension worth more than $20 million last summer. It all started on April 30, 2016.